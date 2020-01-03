Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Sells $11,947.50 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $11,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,927.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PLAB opened at $15.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Photronics’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on Photronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth $499,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Photronics by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Photronics in the second quarter worth about $310,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 28.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 34.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 46,622 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

