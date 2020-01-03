Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) CEO Sells $11,500.00 in Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) CEO Dean O. Bass sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $11,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB opened at $23.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $371.39 million, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 11,896.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STXB. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.21.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

