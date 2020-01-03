salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Sells $19,618.34 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $19,618.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,063.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total transaction of $19,593.35.

Shares of CRM opened at $166.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.26 billion, a PE ratio of 120.47, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $130.10 and a twelve month high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 36,379.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,648,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,919,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614,007 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $443,415,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.68.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

