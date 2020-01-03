Insider Selling: National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Sells $21,125.00 in Stock

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $21,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:NATI opened at $42.70 on Friday. National Instruments Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.23.
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.95 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 404,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after acquiring an additional 93,502 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,077 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,961,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,337 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About National Instruments
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.
