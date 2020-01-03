Insider Selling: National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Sells $21,125.00 in Stock

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $21,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $42.70 on Friday. National Instruments Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.23.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.95 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NATI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 404,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after acquiring an additional 93,502 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,077 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,961,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,337 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

