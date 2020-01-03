Insider Selling: Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) CFO Sells $20,970.00 in Stock

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) CFO Steven K. Young sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $20,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven K. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Steven K. Young sold 240 shares of Duke Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $20,995.20.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $90.34 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $82.46 and a 52 week high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.29 and its 200-day moving average is $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after buying an additional 398,849 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

