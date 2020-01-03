SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.06% from the company’s current price.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €144.00 ($167.44) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €129.80 ($150.93).

Get SAP alerts:

SAP opened at €119.78 ($139.28) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €121.91 and its 200-day moving average price is €115.54. The stock has a market cap of $149.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. SAP has a one year low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a one year high of €125.00 ($145.35).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.