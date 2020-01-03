Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €113.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €105.83 ($123.06).

ETR SIX2 opened at €91.30 ($106.16) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28. Sixt has a 52 week low of €66.45 ($77.27) and a 52 week high of €103.40 ($120.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 18.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €87.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of €88.91.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

