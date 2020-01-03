Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €15.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Engie (EPA:ENGI) received a €15.50 ($18.02) price target from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) target price on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.18 ($18.81).

Shares of Engie stock opened at €14.57 ($16.94) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.10. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.63).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

