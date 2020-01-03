Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€2.68” Price Target for Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP)

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) received a €2.68 ($3.12) target price from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.73) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.24 ($2.60).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

