$2.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.46. Electronic Arts reported earnings of $2.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EA shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.65.

Shares of EA opened at $107.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $108.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $864,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,836. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,584 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,660 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,859 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

