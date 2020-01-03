Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €80.00 ($93.02) target price from research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SAN. Bank of America set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €92.81 ($107.92).

Get Sanofi alerts:

EPA:SAN opened at €90.61 ($105.36) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a one year high of €92.97 ($108.10). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €86.19 and a 200-day moving average of €80.58.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.