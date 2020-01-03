$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.07. Deere & Company posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $9.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $10.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $11.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. DZ Bank lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a $180.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.37.

Shares of DE stock opened at $176.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.84. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $132.68 and a 1-year high of $180.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $20,371,309.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 423,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,509,515.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,996,652.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,228 shares of company stock worth $26,934,906. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,925,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,510,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 20,513.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,451 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,773,000 after acquiring an additional 207,541 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after acquiring an additional 36,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,034,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,591 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

