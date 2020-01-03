Analysts Anticipate TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Analysts expect TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. TJX Companies posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.32.

Shares of TJX opened at $61.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. United Bank grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in TJX Companies by 83.9% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 24,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 29.4% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in TJX Companies by 78.1% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,867 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Earnings History and Estimates for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

