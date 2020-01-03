Zacks: Brokerages Expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.54 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will announce sales of $5.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.66 billion. AutoNation reported sales of $5.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $21.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.24 billion to $21.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.58 billion to $21.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). AutoNation had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cfra upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Shares of AN opened at $48.92 on Friday. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $1,050,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,645.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Jackson sold 61,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $3,128,546.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,917 shares in the company, valued at $10,165,779.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,150 shares of company stock worth $5,932,515 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 1,146.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,017,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth $13,492,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth $15,220,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth $14,940,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter valued at $10,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

