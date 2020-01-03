Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Westrock from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Westrock stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36. Westrock has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westrock will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Westrock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $7,672,761.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 689,418 shares in the company, valued at $28,038,630.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,618 shares of company stock worth $10,378,523. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Westrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Westrock by 47.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Westrock during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Westrock by 82.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Westrock by 388.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

