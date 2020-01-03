$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) will announce earnings per share of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. MSC Industrial Direct posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.97 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Stephens set a $76.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

In related news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 7,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $597,057.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average is $72.17. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $64.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

