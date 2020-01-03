Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.89.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cognex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Cognex news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $4,118,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $3,627,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,202 shares of company stock worth $24,246,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,204,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $729,531,000 after buying an additional 78,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cognex by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,823,000 after purchasing an additional 803,052 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cognex by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,614,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,600 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Cognex by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,510,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,225,000 after purchasing an additional 283,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Cognex by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 998,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,053,000 after purchasing an additional 186,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.90. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 2.09.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.78 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

