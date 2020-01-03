Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Afya alerts:

AFYA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Afya in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Afya currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.37.

AFYA stock opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72. Afya has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $34.87.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.27 million. Research analysts predict that Afya will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the third quarter valued at about $639,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the third quarter valued at about $749,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the third quarter worth about $7,961,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the third quarter worth about $8,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Afya (AFYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.