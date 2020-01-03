Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) to “Hold”

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AUMN opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Golden Minerals stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,746 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Golden Minerals worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

