Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) to Hold

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DX. ValuEngine cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynex Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.68.

DX opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $388.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.64. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 178.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 28.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dynex Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

