Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BSMX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.45.

NYSE:BSMX opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the second quarter worth about $65,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the second quarter worth about $77,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

