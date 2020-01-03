Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) to Hold

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cementos Pacasmayo is a cement company engaged in the distribution and selling of cement and cement-related materials, such as concrete blocks and ready-mix concrete in the North region of Peru. The Company also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining. Cementos Pacasmayo is based in Santiago de Surco, Peru. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE CPAC opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. Cementos Pacasmayo has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $779.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Cementos Pacasmayo had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $114.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,161 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products, including assembly gravity walls, beams and vaults, precast beams, sheet piles, seawalls, and piles, as well as bathroom and housing units.

