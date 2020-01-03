Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DEI. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.19. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $238.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 366,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after buying an additional 26,994 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 255,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 269,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after buying an additional 13,271 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.