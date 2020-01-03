The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Carlyle Group is a global alternative asset manager. The Company invests across four segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Market Strategies and Fund of Funds Solutions in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America. Its Corporate Private Equity segment advises the Company’s buyout and growth capital funds. The Real Assets segment advises the Company’s United States and internationally-focused real estate and infrastructure funds, energy and renewable resources funds. Its Global Market Strategies segment advises a group of funds that pursue investment opportunities across various types of credit, equities and alternative instruments and currencies, commodities and interest rate products and their derivatives. Its Fund of Funds Solutions segment advises a global private equity fund of funds program and related co-investment and secondary activities. The Carlyle Group is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CG. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.46.

Shares of CG stock opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 215.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 30.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 597.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $212,000. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

