Zacks Investment Research Upgrades California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to “Strong-Buy”

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “California Water Service Group is the publicly traded water utility in the United States, providing high- quality utility services to the millions of people in the communities through six subsidiaries: California Water Service (Cal Water), Hawaii Water Ser vice Company, Inc. (Hawaii Water), New Mexico Water Service Company (New Mexico Water), Washington Water Ser vice Company (Washington Water), CWS Utility Services (CWSUS), and HWS Utility Services (HWSUS). Cal Water, Hawaii Water, New Mexico Water, and Washington Water provide regulated water and wastewater utility services, while CWSUS and HWSUS conduct the Company’s non-regulated business, which includes providing billing, water quality testing, and water and wastewater system operations and management services to cities and other companies. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.67. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.20. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $44.60 and a 12 month high of $57.48.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.50 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,655,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,322,000 after buying an additional 56,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after buying an additional 311,012 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 818,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,423,000 after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the second quarter worth $9,119,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

