Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) to Sell

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrossFirst Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $626,000.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

