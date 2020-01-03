Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.75 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ELMD. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Electromed in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electromed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of ELMD stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. Electromed has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $10.99.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMD. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Electromed in the second quarter worth about $127,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electromed by 37.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Electromed by 16.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electromed by 4.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 166,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

