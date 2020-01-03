Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $346.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 42.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,353,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 696,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Casa Systems by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 276,302 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Casa Systems by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 808,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 205,739 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 133,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 655,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 107,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

