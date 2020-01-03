Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $76.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

Chart Industries stock opened at $68.80 on Wednesday. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $52.32 and a 52 week high of $95.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

