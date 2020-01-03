Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.46

Quadrise Fuels International Plc (LON:QFI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.46 and traded as low as $3.01. Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 192,941 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Get Quadrise Fuels International alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.45. The company has a market cap of $31.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.