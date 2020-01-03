Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.23

Shares of Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and traded as high as $7.50. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 1,883 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

About Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Public Limited Company provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for public and business customers in Hungary and internationally. The company's mobile services include voice and non-voice mobile services, such as SMS, MMS, Internet, data, and content; and fixed line services comprise voice, data, Internet, and TV services.

