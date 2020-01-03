Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.63

Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.63 and traded as low as $5.76. Garrison Capital shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 445,114 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GARS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garrison Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.52.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 million. Garrison Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. Equities analysts predict that Garrison Capital Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Garrison Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Garrison Capital by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 52,268 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC grew its position in Garrison Capital by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 488,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 201,819 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Garrison Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Garrison Capital by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 152,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Garrison Capital by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. 27.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

