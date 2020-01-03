Telit Communications (LON:TCM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $163.63

Telit Communications Plc (LON:TCM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $163.63 and traded as low as $155.00. Telit Communications shares last traded at $157.40, with a volume of 21,822 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Telit Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 160.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 163.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $210.98 million and a P/E ratio of 9.86.

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the EMEA, the APAC, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Services and IoT Products. The company develops, markets, and sells cellular, global navigation satellite systems, short range wireless modules, mobile connectivity services, and application enablement platforms to onboard edge devices to the IoT.

