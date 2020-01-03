Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $80.28

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $80.28 and traded as low as $79.80. Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares last traded at $79.90, with a volume of 1,766,363 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$80.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$80.30. The company has a market cap of $142.17 billion and a PE ratio of 17.13.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

