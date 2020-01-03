Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,477.82

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4,477.82 and traded as high as $4,910.00. Whitbread shares last traded at $4,846.00, with a volume of 61,693 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on WTB shares. Bernstein Bank upgraded Whitbread to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC cut their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,600 ($60.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,695.63 ($61.77).

Get Whitbread alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,680.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,479.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of GBX 32.65 ($0.43) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Whitbread’s payout ratio is 0.05%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,943 ($65.02), for a total transaction of £321,295 ($422,645.36).

Whitbread Company Profile (LON:WTB)

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.