TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS (NYSE:TDI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.04

TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS (NYSE:TDI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.04 and traded as low as $25.92. TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS shares last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 4,869 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04.

Get TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS alerts:

In related news, insider Pitt Tony acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $92,000.00.

There is no company description available for Telephone and Data Systems Inc

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.