Metcash (ASX:MTS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.87

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.87 and traded as low as $2.56. Metcash shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 2,751,330 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$2.78 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.87.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Metcash’s payout ratio is currently -216.67%.

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food & Grocery, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food & Grocery segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets.

