George Weston (TSE:WN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $105.86

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $105.86 and traded as low as $102.53. George Weston shares last traded at $103.02, with a volume of 61,600 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of George Weston in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get George Weston alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$105.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$105.87.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported C$2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.23 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that George Weston Limited will post 7.7800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 954.13%.

George Weston Company Profile (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Weston Foods, Loblaw, and Choice Properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, cakes, donuts, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.