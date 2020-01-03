Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $157.03

Hays plc (LON:HAS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $157.03 and traded as high as $182.50. Hays shares last traded at $181.60, with a volume of 634,889 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Hays from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC downgraded Hays to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hays in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hays to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 162 ($2.13).

The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 172.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 157.33.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

