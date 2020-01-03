UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,092.40

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,092.40 and traded as high as $1,270.00. UNITE Group shares last traded at $1,260.00, with a volume of 138,221 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) target price on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UNITE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,066.67 ($14.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 13.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,220.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,095.44.

About UNITE Group (LON:UTG)

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

