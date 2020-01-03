Relx (LON:REL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,891.26

Relx PLC (LON:REL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,891.26 and traded as high as $1,907.00. Relx shares last traded at $1,905.50, with a volume of 722,404 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,930 ($25.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,178 ($28.65) to GBX 2,378 ($31.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,090 ($27.49) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,891.92 ($24.89).

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,866.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,891.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.47.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

