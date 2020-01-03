Computacenter (LON:CCC) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,867.00

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,867 ($24.56) and last traded at GBX 1,813 ($23.85), with a volume of 1525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,804 ($23.73).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCC. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.57) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Computacenter in a report on Monday, October 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,597.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,398.46.

In other news, insider Raymond Gray sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.24), for a total value of £28,036.40 ($36,880.29).

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

