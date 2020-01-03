Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $107.15

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $107.15 and traded as high as $113.52. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at $113.20, with a volume of 73,400 shares.

CCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogeco Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$105.00.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$115.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$583.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$572.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications Inc will post 7.7199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Andrée Pinard sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.93, for a total transaction of C$35,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,904 shares in the company, valued at C$222,634.72. Also, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.00, for a total value of C$358,785.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$278,698. Insiders sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $412,114 over the last quarter.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.