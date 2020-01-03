VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.67 billion. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

