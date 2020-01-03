Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:TNABY opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. Tenaga Nasional Bhd has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95.
Tenaga Nasional Bhd Company Profile
