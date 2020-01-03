Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:TNABY opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. Tenaga Nasional Bhd has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95.

Get Tenaga Nasional Bhd alerts:

Tenaga Nasional Bhd Company Profile

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Bhd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Bhd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.