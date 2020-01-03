Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on R shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of R stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.54. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.85. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith bought 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.63 per share, with a total value of $100,027.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,543.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,643,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,337,000 after purchasing an additional 440,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,734,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,269,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,335,000 after purchasing an additional 418,038 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,081,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,030,000 after purchasing an additional 228,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

