Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €13.37 ($15.54).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBB shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Pareto Securities set a €13.40 ($15.58) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.42 ($14.44) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at €14.58 ($16.95) on Friday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a fifty-two week low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a fifty-two week high of €15.46 ($17.98). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.82.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.