Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €13.37 ($15.54).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBB shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Pareto Securities set a €13.40 ($15.58) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.42 ($14.44) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at €14.58 ($16.95) on Friday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a fifty-two week low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a fifty-two week high of €15.46 ($17.98). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.82.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Tenaga Nasional Bhd Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine
Tenaga Nasional Bhd Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine
Ryder System, Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Ryder System, Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Schneider National Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Schneider National Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Altice USA Inc Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Altice USA Inc Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report