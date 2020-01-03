Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.91.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNDR. UBS Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $27.00 target price on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, VP Amy G. Schilling sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $191,920.00. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Schneider National by 21.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Schneider National by 57.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

SNDR opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

