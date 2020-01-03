Corestate Capital Holding SA (ETR:CCAP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Corestate Capital Holding SA (ETR:CCAP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €56.67 ($65.89).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCAP. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

ETR:CCAP opened at €35.75 ($41.57) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.24. Corestate Capital has a 1-year low of €25.45 ($29.59) and a 1-year high of €39.60 ($46.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $756.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.96.

Corestate Capital Company Profile

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP)

