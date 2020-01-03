Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TNAV. BidaskClub downgraded Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Telenav from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telenav in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of TNAV opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.46. Telenav has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.58 million. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Telenav will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Telenav news, CEO H.P. Jin acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,199.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNAV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Telenav by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Telenav by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Telenav by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Telenav by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Telenav by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

